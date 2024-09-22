Bus helper held for 'rape' of woman in moving vehicle in T'gana

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) A woman passenger was allegedly raped by a helper of a private bus when she was travelling to Andhra Pradesh from here recently, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the moving bus on September 18 night after the woman boarded the vehicle at Kukatpally here, they said.

The helper sent the woman passenger to backside seat of the bus stating there would be disturbance for her on the seat booked by her and later allegedly raped her after gagging her, police said based on the woman's complaint.

After threatening the woman not to reveal about the matter to anyone, he again allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She later lodged a complaint at Chotuppal police station here on September 21. A 'zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered and subsequently transferred to Kukatpally police station, where the case was re-registered.

During the course of investigation the accused was taken into custody, police added. PTI VVK VVK SA