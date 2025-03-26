Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car in Mumbai

Mumbai: A bus hit Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s luxury car in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb on Wednesday, an official said, adding nobody was injured in the accident.

A video showing the high-end car, with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s ubiquitous red bus behind it went viral on social media.

It was not clear if Aishwarya was in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind.

The video shows the car, which apparently did not suffer any major damage due to the bump from the bus, speeding off a while later.