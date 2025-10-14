Bus hits school van leading to multiple collisions in Delhi, 8-year-old sustains minor injury

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Four people, including an eight-year-old school student, suffered minor injuries after a collision between a DTC bus, a school van, an e-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Delhi's Shahdara on Tuesday, an official said.

Police have registered an FIR and the DTC bus driver has been detained.

Police said they found that the DTC bus in Vishwas Nagar area brushed against a school van, which was carrying students of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Surajmal.

A motorcycle and an e-rickshaw, too, rammed into the school van from behind. A child in the van, aged around eight years, lost a tooth in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

All the injured -- the child, two people on the bike and the e-rickshaw driver -- were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable, said the DCP.