Bus marshals mount protest outside Delhi secretariat over salary

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Scores of bus marshals deployed in cluster and DTC buses went on strike on Friday and staged a demonstration outside the Delhi Secretariat over non-payment of their salaries.

The protesters said they will observe a sit in outside the administrative office until their demands are met and that their protest will be round-the-clock.

Kiran Devi, a bus marshal undergoing treatment for throat cancer at AIIMS, brought her one-year-old daughter to the Delhi secretariat.

"There are some medicines that have to be bought from outside. It has become difficult to buy such expensive medicines since I have not received my dues for the last five months. My husband is the sole earning member and we have to take care of our two children," she said.

Several others related similar tales of hardships, about how they have been unable to pay for their children's education or buy their parents' medicines, all because they were not paid their dues.

Sachin, a bus marshal since 2015 and who goes by his first name, said this is their fourth protest.

"We have protested four times -- once at LG House, once at CM House, then at DTC headquarters, and now outside Delhi Secretariat. We submitted memorandums but our pleas have not been heard. Nearly 60 to 80 per cent of bus marshals live in rented houses and they do not have money to pay it," he said.

Bus marshals do not get any medical benefit, if someone takes a "drastic step" then who will take the responsibility, he asked.

According to officials, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the state Home minister to "appoint" civil defence volunteers as home guards and depute them as marshals in public transport buses in Delhi.

When asked his view about the move, Sachin said, "This is just another false promise by the government. They are trying to mislead us." Another bus marshal, JP Pandey, said they were being paid Rs 844 per day with no additional benefits.

"I worked for three years at the office of a district magistrate before I was deployed as bus marshal. We are transferred from one place to another like government employees but we have no additional benefits, no festival bonus. This is exploitation," he said.