Bus mows down three in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Three youngsters died after a speeding bus allegedly hit their motorcycle in the Kairana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

Circle officer (Kairana) Amardeep Maurya said the speeding Haryana Transport Corporation bus hit the motorcycle on the Kairana bypass road.

Asim (19), Asif (20) and Rafiq (22) were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bus driver fled with his vehicle after the accident, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.