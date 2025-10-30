Bus on way to Nirankari satsang overturns in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A bus carrying devotees to a Nirankari satsang overturned after hitting the road divider in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning while the bus was on its way to Samalkha from Delhi, they said.

The injured passengers were rushed to SRHC Hospital in Narela, an officer said.

"All injured sustained only minor scratches. The passengers, who are residents of Bareilly, later continued their journey in another bus arranged by them," the officer added.

Police said that no medico-legal case (MLC) intimation has been received so far, and no formal complaint or statement has been furnished by any of the passengers. PTI SSJ VN VN