Bus operators seek 10-phase assembly polls for smooth mobilisation of vehicles across Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) An apex body of bus-minibus owners association in West Bengal on Thursday urged the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming assembly polls in 10 phases, stating that it would help mobilise a large fleet of private stage carriages in a better way and conduct of the elections smoothly.

Presently, there are 20,000 stage carriages run by private operators in the state, while 5,100 bus, mini buses ply in the city and its neighbourhood and most of these vehicles are acquired by the authorities for poll-related purpose.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in the state within a few months.

The Secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association, Pradip Narayan Bose, who led the five-member delegation to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here, told PTI that a single bus is requisitioned for at least three days.

"We have met a Deputy CEO ranked official and explained the reason behind our demand to him," he said.

The association also demanded hiking the one-time rate of hiring buses by the EC from Rs 2,510 at present to Rs 3,200 for each vehicle and early release of the amount on a 70-30 per cent basis. For mini buses, the fare should be hiked from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,800, it said.

Bose said the bus employees should be given Rs 500 each as daily expenses instead of Rs 170 at present.

"Also, for night halt, there should be additional payments," he added.

An EC official said the demand charter of the bus association was accepted by the CEO's office, and the poll panel will take an appropriate decision at the right time, considering all aspects.

The 2021 assembly polls were conducted in eight phases in the state, while the Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases in 2024. PTI SUS NN