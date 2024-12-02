Bus overturns after collision with truck in UP's Lalitpur, 30 passengers injured

Lalitpur (UP), December 2 (PTI) A private bus overturned after it collided with a truck that lost control in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Monday, injuring 30 passengers on board, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Mannu Petrol Pump on Highway-44 in Kotwali area, Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Narayan Rai told PTI.

He said that ten passengers with minor injuries are being treated at the local hospital, while twenty seriously injured passengers have been sent to Jhansi Medical College.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck. Both the vehicles have been seized and efforts are underway to nab the truck driver, the officer said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ OZ