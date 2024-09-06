Bus overturns, falls on car in Lucknow outskirts; trapped child rescued

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Around five people, including a child, were injured after a private bus toppled and fell on a car in the outskirts of the state capital, police said Friday.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm Thursday on the Raebareli-Lucknow Road in the Mohanlalganj area, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma said.

The double-decker bus fell on the hatchback, crushing its rear, leaving the child stuck in the vehicle, according to the visuals of the accident site.

"An information was received by emergency 112 service about the bus overturning and falling on a car after which the local police and traffic police rushed to the site," Verma said.

"Some people were rescued from the car. A child lay trapped in the car and he was also brought out of the car with the help of a crane," the police officer said.

He said there was no loss of life in the episode but four to five people suffered injuries and they have been hospitalised for treatment.

Legal proceedings in the matter are being carried out by the local police, the ACP added.