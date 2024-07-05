Bus overturns in Agra, 12 injured

Agra, Jul 5 (PTI) Twelve people were injured when a bus lost balance and overturned in the Barhan area here. No one received serious injuries, police said on Friday.

The incident happened when the bus, carrying 54 passengers, tried to make space for an oncoming bus on a single-lane road here at Kanrau Mod, said Rajeev Kumar Singh, SHO at Barhan Police Station.

The bus, which was going to Firozabad district via Barhan, lost balance and overturned on the road due to which about 12 passengers received minor injuries, he said.

"The passengers who were injured were sent for treatment at the hospital," he added. PTI COR SKY SKY