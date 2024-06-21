Bus overturns in Himachal, four killed

Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Four people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries when a bus overturned on the Kuddu-Diltari road in Himachal's Shimla district early Friday, police said.

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, with seven persons on board, was on its way to Diltari from Kuddu when the accident took place around 6:45 am. While two persons identified as Birma Devi and Dhan Shah died on the spot, bus driver Karam Das and conductor Rakesh Kumar succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Preliminary enquiry has been ordered in the accident", Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur said.PTI BPL DV DV