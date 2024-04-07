Bus overturns in Karnataka, four dead

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Apr 7 (PTI) Four people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru overturned early Sunday near Holalakere town, police said.

The incident took place near Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Holalkere Town.

About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical.

The injured have been shifted to Holalakere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary. Angry residents blamed unscientific road construction for the frequent accidents on the stretch. PTI GMS DV DV