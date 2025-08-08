Bus overturns in Odisha, 20 injured

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured after a bus with passengers on board overturned in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place near the Kantiokteni area under the Tumusingha Police Station limits after the driver of the bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, lost control over the vehicle on a muddy canal road, an officer said.

The bus fell on its side in a roadside ditch, he said, adding that it was travelling from Parjang in Dhenkanal district to Bhubaneswar when the accident occurred.

The injured passengers were taken to Anlabereni Community Health Centre (CHC) with the help of locals, police and fire service personnel, the officer said.

"There are a few seriously injured passengers who have been shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital," he said.

Subhasmita Mahalik, an injured passenger, alleged that the driver deviated from the usual route and took a shortcut, leading to the accident.

Tumusingha Police Station personnel initiated an investigation into the accident, the officer added. PTI BBM BBM BDC