Bus overturns in UP, 14 passengers injured

Mau (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A double-decker bus overturned near a roadside eatery in the district early Wednesday, leaving 14 passengers injured, three of them critically, police said.

Circle Officer (city) Anjani Kumar Pandey said the accident took place as the driver had apparently dozed off at the wheel.

However, two injured passengers identified as Renu (40) and Savita Devi (35) alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The Varanasi-bound bus was carrying around 50 passengers.