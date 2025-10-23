Bus overturns in UP, 26 passengers injured

Kushinagar(UP), Oct 23 (PTI) At least 26 passengers were injured, six of them seriously, when a luxury sleeper bus travelling from Jaipur to Madhubani overturned after hitting a road divider here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when the bus lost control while overtaking a truck at high speed and rammed into the divider.

Hearing the passengers' screams, locals rushed to the spot and broke the bus windows to rescue the trapped passengers. Police soon arrived and, with the help of locals, sent the injured to nearby hospitals.

Among those seriously injured are Vijay Mishra (55) of Darbhanga, Vijay Mahto (45) and his wife Babita Devi (40) of Prem Nagar, Madhubani, along with their three daughters -- Shivani (11), Anamika (9) and Anchala (7). They were shifted to the Medical College in Padrauna by an ambulance.

Other injured passengers, including residents of Madhubani, Samastipur, Champaran and nearby areas, are undergoing treatment at the Tamkuhiraj Community Health Centre. Around a dozen passengers with minor injuries were discharged after first aid.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tamkuhiraj, Akanksha Mishra, said, "With the help of a crane, traffic movement on the highway was restored after nearly three hours." PTI COR CDN DV DV