Bus overturns in UP's Bahraich, 22 pilgrims injured

Bahraich (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Twenty-two pilgrims were on Tuesday injured when a bus carrying them overturned on the Lakhimpur–Bahraich road here, police said.

The bus, carrying pilgrims from Bhinga in Shrawasti district, was returning from Manouna Dham in Bareilly when the accident took place close to Nainiha forest, Senior Sub-Inspector Ajai Pratap Yadav of Motipur police station told PTI.

The official said the accident took place when the driver tried to avoid collision with an oncoming truck.

All 22 injured passengers were taken to the Motipur Primary Health Centre, and their condition is stated to be out of danger.

A passenger at the site said there were around 70 people on board, several of whom sustained head injuries and fractures.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the accident and directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite relief operations.

He also instructed the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.