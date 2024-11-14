Bus overturns in UP's Pilibhit, 25 injured

Pilibhit (UP): A bus carrying a group of workers overturned into a ditch here on Thursday, injuring 25 people, officials said.

Station House Officer Deepak Kumar said the bus was transporting around 60 workers from Nawabganj and nearby villages in Bareilly district to a kiln in Bihar.

The bus veered off the road near Balrampur Chowki.

Among the injured, two women, Rukhsana and Jannati Begum, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The remaining injured are being treated at the Community Health Centre in Puranpur and private hospitals.