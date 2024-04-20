Bus overturns in UP's Unnao, one injured

Unnao (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A bus carrying 32 passengers including seven children, overturned on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here during the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The group was travelling from to Jaunpur district in Delhi to attend a marriage function, police said.

"The bus overturned near the Sabli Kheda village. It appears that the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver however managed to reduce the speed of the vehicle avoiding a major mishap," Circle Officer (CO) of the area Arvind Kumar said.

"There were 32 people in the bus including seven children. One of the passengers sustained grievous injuries and has been sent to a hospital in Lucknow,” he said.

"A few others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after administering first aid," he added.