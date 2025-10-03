Bus overturns on highway in UP's Sultanpur, 18 injured

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Eighteen pilgrims were injured when their bus overturned while trying to avoid a cow on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in Sultanpur district early Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 2 am near the Bhulki-Saurmau bypass overbridge. The bus, carrying 52 passengers, was on its way from Bahraich to Prayagraj when it lost control and overturned after a cow suddenly came in front of it.

Station House Officer Akhand Dev Mishra said the injured were rushed to a district hospital with the help of locals and police personnel. After treatment, they were sent onward to their destination, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to ensure prompt medical care for the injured.

He also wished them a speedy recovery, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow. PTI COR KIS DV DV