Bus overturns on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, 16 injured

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 19 (PTI) Sixteen people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in this Punjab district on Monday, police said.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Jatinder Singh said.

A 26-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical facility in Amritsar, Singh said.

The passengers who suffered minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, he added.

The accident occurred near Pawan Jhingran village after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn in a field, the police said.

The bus was on its way from Dasuya to Jalandhar and had about 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident, Singh said. PTI COR SUN OZ SZM