Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) Members of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana on Monday held a protest in front of an automobile dealership in Thane claiming buses bought by them were defective and were seeing frequent breakdowns.

They also "returned" 100 buses at the dealership and sought replacement.

A representative of the dealership said he was not authorised to speak on the issue and claimed the bus manufacturer will respond. PTI COR BNM