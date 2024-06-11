Bus ploughs into society wall in Noida, 1 dead

Noida, Jun 11 (PTI) A bus ferrying employees of a private company ploughed into the boundary wall of a group housing society in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

A 30-year-old man of Nepali origin was killed in the incident and his younger brother injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra told PTI.

The incident took place at 6.54 pm on a road next to Shri Ram Apartments in Sector 118, under the Sector 113 Police station limits, he said.

The dead person has been identified as Deepak and the injured as Sushil.