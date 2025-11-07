Bus plunges into canal in Bengal, several injured

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Several people were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a canal after breaking through a railing in the Rajarhat area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle allegedly while trying to overtake another bus.

On its way to Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, the bus veered off the road, broke through a railing, and fell into the waterbody.

Locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Police personnel also went there after being alerted.

Police said around 46 people were rescued, and out of them, 8-9 passengers have been sent to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for some serious injuries, while the rest were treated at a local health centre.

An injured passenger said, "I was going to the office in Salt Lake. The bus was full. The driver lost control while trying to overtake another bus, and ours fell into the canal." PTI BSM NN