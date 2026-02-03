Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi, several injured

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Several passengers were injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in the Kalsi area of ​​Dehradun district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.

According to preliminary information provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kuanu on Meenak Road.

The bus belonged to Himachal Roadways and was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the accident, officials said, adding that several of them are injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDRF teams stationed at Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were dispatched to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.