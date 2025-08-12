Bus rams into bike in Rajasthan's Jalore, 2 dead

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Two people died after a bus hit their motorcycle Sanchore are of Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday, police said.

Moments after the collision, the bus caught fire and rammed into the road divider, they said.

The bus was going from Barmer to Palanpur when it suddenly lost control and hit a motorcycle on the highway near Ranodar village. The two people riding the motorcycle died on the spot.

The bus passengers were safely evacuated before the fire spread.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a police official said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI SDA NB NB