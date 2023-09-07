Bus rams into truck in UP's Barabanki, two killed

Barabanki (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and five seriously injured when the private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck on the Gonda-Bahraich Road late on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bindaura village in the Masauli area.

Four of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and one person who suffered critical injuries has been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said the private bus rammed into the truck, which was laden with iron rods, from behind.

The victims have not been identified yet. There were 16 passengers on the bus, which was on its wat to Gonda from Lucknow, he added. PTI COR SAB SZM