Bus rams into truck on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, one dead

Unnao (UP), May 4 (PTI) A sleeper bus rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here early Sunday, leaving one person dead and 26 others injured, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am in the Auras police station area when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Delhi, Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

The deceased has been identified as Harendra (50), the truck driver and a resident of Punjab.

The vehicle was carrying passengers from various districts of the state, including Basti, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur.

All injured passengers were initially taken to a hospital in Auras. Eleven of them, who sustained serious injuries, were later referred to the trauma centre for advanced treatment.