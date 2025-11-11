Bus rams roundabout in Gorakhpur, 15 injured; driver detained

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) At least 15 passengers were injured after a UPSRTC bus allegedly lost control and rammed into a roundabout near university intersection while heading towards the railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

The bus driver has been detained, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The bus was carrying around 45 passengers from the Kaiserbagh depot in Lucknow.

Among them, 55-year-old Gujarati Devi from Basti district sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as Rambabu from Barabanki, claimed he lost control while trying to avoid a speeding DCM truck approaching from the Mohaddipur side.

Eyewitnesses and passengers, however, alleged that the driver was intoxicated.

"The driver was drunk and driving recklessly. As soon as the bus hit the roundabout, people started screaming and running for safety," said Durga Prasad, son of Gujarati Devi, who was travelling with 20 family members to catch a train to Mumbai.

SHO Cantonment police Sanjay Singh said most passengers with minor injuries left without informing authorities, while those who were seriously injured were sent to the hospital.

The bus driver has been detained for questioning, and his medical test has been ordered. Police are also tracing the DCM truck involved in the accident.