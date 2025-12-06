Bus returning from Ayodhya's Ram temple collides with truck, woman dead, several injured

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A woman died and several others were injured when their bus, returning from Ram temple in Ayodhya, collided head-on with a truck here on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus was carrying approximately 40 pilgrims, who are said to be residents of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. All the pilgrims were going to Prayagraj after visiting Ram temple in Ayodhya.

At around 4 am, When the bus reached the Kurebhar intersection on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway, a speeding truck collided with the bus.

A female passenger died on the spot, and several others were injured, they said, adding that the impact of the collision was so severe that both the bus and the truck overturned.

Local people immediately reached the spot and started rescuing the passengers trapped in the overturned bus. Approximately 15 pilgrims sustained injuries in the accident, they said.

The injured passengers were immediately taken to the Kurebhar Community Health Centre by an ambulance, where a team of doctors treated all the injured.

During treatment, Varsha Kiran Patil (45), a resident of Pune, died, SHO Kurebhar Jaywant Mishra said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kurebhar police team reached the spot and called a crane to remove the overturned bus and trailer from the highway and started rescue operations.

The injured include Kokila Bai (68), Jarga Bai (67), Yojana Bai (54), Manju Bai (40), Ratna Bai (54), Raju (35), Anita (40), Podam Singh (54), Sarita Bai (55), and Asha Bai (65).

Doctors have referred Kokila, Sangita, Anita, Archana, and Ratna to the Government Medical College for better treatment, while five others sustained minor injuries, the police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB