Bus runs over man in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 8 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was killed when a speeding private bus ran over him in the Dayanand Colony area early on Sunday, police here said.

A woman was also injured in the accident, they said.

The complainant Abhimanyu, who runs a dairy, said he was distributing milk around 7 am when he saw the bus driver lose control of his vehicle.

Local resident Shiv Kumar, who had come to collect milk, was hit by the bus before it rammed into the dairy wall.

Kumar was killed on the spot. A buffalo also died after being crushed by the bus.

A woman, identified as Suman, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, the complainant said.

The bus driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 5 police station.

"An FIR has been registered against the bus driver and we handed over Kumar's body to his family after post-mortem. It is being investigated how the bus suddenly lost control. Footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby are being analysed," a senior police officer said. PTI COR SZM SZM