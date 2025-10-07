Bus skids off road in HP's Kangra, 6 injured

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) A private bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, leaving six people injured, police said.

The incident occurred on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near the CSIR campus in Palampur. The bus was going from Manali to Pathankot in Punjab.

After receiving information about the incident, teams of local administration and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation, police said.

The six injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Palampur. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter. The exact cause of the accident will be known after the investigation has been completed, police said.