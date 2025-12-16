Bus-truck collision in UP's Basti leaves 4 dead, 11 injured

Basti (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Four people were killed, while 11 were seriously injured, when a bus carrying Urs pilgrims from Sant Kabir Nagar had a head-on collision with a truck here, police on Tuesday said.

The accident happened late Monday night on the Basti-Lumbini Road, near Hardiya intersection in the Kotwali Police Station jurisdiction, they said.

The bus was carrying 60 pilgrims from Sant Kabir Nagar to Ajmer Sharif for Urs, said Basti Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjeev Tyagi.

Two passengers, the bus driver, and the truck driver died in the collision. The deceased were identified as passengers Abdullah and Mukhtar Ali, aged 60 and 75, and 32-year-old Sandeep Pandey, the driver of the bus. All three hailed from Basti.

The truck driver was identified as Shiv Raj Singh, a resident of Siddharthnagar district.

Tyagi said the passengers had boarded the bus in Belhar Kala in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Three of the seriously injured were taken to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment.