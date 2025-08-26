Bus-truck collision in UP's Kushinagar leaves driver dead, 20 pilgrims injured

Kushinagar (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) One person was killed and 20 were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on National Highway 28 here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Hata area late on Monday night when the bus was going to Ajmer Sharif, Rajasthan. All the pilgrims were residents of Motihari district in Bihar, police said.

Circle Officer (Kasya) Kundan Kumar Singh said the incident took place near the Jolenia cut when the bus (BR06PB0751), which was on the wrong side of the highway, collided head-on with the truck.

The bus driver, Subesh Mohan, a resident of Bihar's Siwan district, died in the accident. His body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

The injured were taken to the Hata community health centre. Doctors referred six of the injured, who were in critical condition, to Kushinagar medical college, police said.

The families of the injured have been informed, Singh said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV