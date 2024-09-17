Bus with 90 passengers on board catches fire; none injured

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) About 90 passengers traveling on a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday evening as the bus caught fire, an official said.

The fire erupted around 6:25 pm in the rear engine compartment of the bus which was en route from Chendani Koliwada to Khidkaleshwar temple.

The bus was crammed with passengers, but the driver and conductor acted quickly and evacuated everyone in time, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Local firemen and the Regional Disaster Management Cell team extinguished the fire within a short time. The cause was yet to be ascertained, Tadvi said.

TMC transport manager Balchandra Behere told PTI that the bus has a seating capacity of 42 and standing room for approximately 20 passengers, but many more were on board. PTI COR KRK