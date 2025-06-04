Buses operating on polluting fuels banned from entering Delhi from Nov 2026: Order

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) No bus should be allowed to enter Delhi from November 1, 2026, unless it runs on clean fuel like CNG, electricity or the latest BS-VI diesel, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed on Wednesday.

The order applies to all buses entering Delhi, including those operating under All India Tourist Permit, contract carriage, institutional and school bus permits, except those registered in Delhi.

Old and polluting buses from other states add to Delhi's air pollution. Even though cleaner fuel buses are now more common, many buses coming into the capital still use dirty fuel.

The commission had earlier told states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to switch to clean fuel buses by mid-2024 or early 2025. However, many did not comply in time.

From November 1, 2026, only CNG, electric or BS VI diesel buses will be allowed into Delhi, the CAQM said.

Delhi's Transport Department and Traffic Police have been asked to ensure strict compliance of this direction using automatic number plate recognition system and RFID at border entry points.

Other state governments have also been told to inform all bus owners and companies about the new rule well in advance.