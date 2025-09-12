Buses towards Signature Bridge via Khajuri Chowk to operate over Khajuri flyover

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) In a move aimed at easing traffic congestion in North-East Delhi, the Delhi government's Transport Department has announced that buses travelling towards Signature Bridge via Khajuri Chowk will now operate over the Khajuri flyover.

The new arrangement is expected to provide faster, safer and smoother transportation for commuters from areas such as Khajuri, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Pushta, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda and Gokulpur, while reducing traffic jams at Khajuri Chowk, according to a statement.

Under the revised routing, buses on 15 routes, among others, will now use the flyover, it stated.

This change is expected to save time for passengers and ease traffic pressure at the junction, the statement said.

Kapil Mishra, Minister in charge of the North-East parliamentary constituency and MLA from Karawal Nagar, said the decision will bring much-needed relief to residents.

"Traffic congestion at Khajuri Chowk has been a long-standing problem. This step by the government and the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) will help ease it significantly," he said.

The minister said that it will ensure convenience, save time and provide safe transportation for lakhs of commuters from Karawal Nagar and nearby areas.

The new arrangement has been in effect since September 8 and will remain operational until further notice.

Officials have clarified that there will be no changes in bus stops or fare stages and passengers will continue to receive regular services, it stated.

Minister Mishra assured that all updates and information will be shared through DTC's official website and online ticketing app to ensure passenger convenience. PTI SHB KSS KSS