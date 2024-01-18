'Business Blasters' programme shaped students' mindset of becoming job givers, not seeker: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the 'Business Blasters' programme shaped the students’ mindset of becoming "job givers and not seekers".

Addressing the students and teachers at the Excellence in Education Awards of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said, "We aim to introduce the same curriculum in the colleges funded by our government. We are going to sanction funds to those colleges to begin this curriculum." “The 'Business Blasters' curriculum has shaped our school students with a mindset of becoming job givers and not seekers,” he said.

Fifty-one government and private schools were awarded the 'Excellence in Education Award' of the Delhi government under seven categories by the chief minister and Education minister Atishi.

Kejriwal further said the credit for "education revolution" in the national capital should be given to the teachers of the government schools.

These schools have surpassed the private schools in all aspects, he said.

"We haven't changed the teachers, we only gave them an environment to excel. Even the underprivileged children get the best education in Delhi today," Kejriwal said. PTI ABU NB NB