Business class will benefit from 'one nation, one election': BJP's Sunil Bansal

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Tuesday said that the business class will also benefit from 'one nation, one election' as they will have to donate only once in five years.

Currently, business operators have to donate five times in five years to cooperate in every election, he said.

"After the implementation of 'one nation, one election', the business class will also benefit. They will have to donate only once in five years. But after the implementation, the hassle of donating every time will end," Bansal said while addressing a gathering here today.

He said that there is always opposition to any change in the system. The people who oppose are the ones who are benefiting from that system.

If elections are held once, then new people will get more opportunities. Today, the country is in election mode every year. This slows down the pace of development of the governments. At the same time, due to frequent elections, the economic burden on the country is also increasing, he said.

Repeated elections do not appeal to voters, and many of them do not even cast their votes, Bansal said, adding that the voters feel that elections occur every year, and if they do not vote once, then it will not make a difference.

When people have to vote only once in five years, it will increase the voting percentage, he said.