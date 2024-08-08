Business leaders condole death of former CM Buddhadev Bhattacharjee

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Industry captains on Thursday condoled the death of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Bhattacharjee died at his Kolkata home due to age-related ailments on Thursday. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

Chairman of RPSG Group Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement that " Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was a person I deeply respected. He had a very human side to him. He had a unique way of motivating. Bengal lost a great leader".

Bharat Chamber of Commerce president N G Khaitan said "I have no doubt that the sad demise of the towering and amiable personality of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal has created a huge void that will be difficult to fill, in many spheres of activities of the state.

"I remember him for his bold decision with a cool mind to industrialise the state with the urge to attract investment through large-scale manufacturing." Merchants' Chamber of Commerce said "a veteran public service, his experience over five decades as an MLA, minister and later as chief minister has left a lasting legacy.

"Bhattacharjee's vision for industrialisation was appreciated by everyone. It was during his regime as chief minister that the state saw investments in IT. Bhattacharjee's push for speedy industrialisation of West Bengal will be remembered", the chamber said.