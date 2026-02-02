Business rules to end governance confusion: J-K Cong on Budget Session eve

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday said that finalisation and notification of the transaction of business rules would be a positive development for Jammu and Kashmir, as it will help end the prevailing administrative and political confusion in the Union territory.

"Until the Business Rules are in place, this confusion, whether political, administrative or developmental, will continue, and this tug of war (between L-G and govt) will persist," Karra, who is also J&K Congress chief, told reporters on the eve of Budget Session in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

He also said that over the past 12 to 18 months, Congress has taken a firm stand on the issue.

In early 2025, the Omar Abdullah government formulated and submitted new Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to the Lieutenant Governor for approval to streamline governance and reduce conflict. These rules aim to define the roles of the Cabinet, Council of Ministers and the L-G.

While speaking to mediapersons, he also reiterated the party's stand on restoration of statehood, saying that clarity in governance would remain incomplete without it. "Our stated stand on statehood is also clear: until statehood is restored, these confusions will continue," Karra added.

Referring to the budget, the Congress leader said that the chief minister has stated that Jammu and Kashmir is receiving generous funding from the Centre and expressed hope that the allocations would be reflected in the upcoming budget document.

Karra also said it is the right of both the government and the opposition to present their views, amid criticism by opposition parties alleging that the government has failed to fulfil its poll promises. PTI AB AMJ AMJ