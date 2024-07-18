Businesses should take accountability for human rights issues: NHRC core group

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A core group of the NHRC has recommended that businesses should "take accountability" for human rights issues and regularly update and revise policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement on Thursday said it convened the meeting of the Core Group on Business and Human Rights to discuss 'Safeguarding Dignity: Human Rights Due Diligence across Supply Chains'.

Chairing the meeting, NHRC's acting chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the importance of respecting human rights, including labour rights in business and their alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She noted that most of the SDGs' targets correspond to human rights obligations. She emphasised the need for businesses to integrate human rights protection into their organisational culture to operate sustainably and extend these principles throughout their supply chains, the statement said.

Some of the key suggestions that emerged from the discussions include implementing robust training and capacity-building programmes for stakeholders, mapping supply chains to enhance transparency in operations and integrating human rights processes within these chains, it said.

The group has also recommended that businesses should "take accountability" for human rights issues and regularly update and revise policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.