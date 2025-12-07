Businessman abducted at gunpoint rescued from isolated house in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) A businessman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint was later traced to an isolated house here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Muhammad Ali was abducted by an unknown group while travelling in his luxury car from Wandoor in Malappuram to Cochin airport in Nedumbassery on Saturday night.

As per the FIR registered with Chalissery police, a Toyota Innova intercepted Ali’s Toyota Vellfire, and a four-member gang, all wearing masks, approached the vehicle on Dubair Road in Thirumittakkode near Shoranur.

They allegedly broke the car’s side window, pointed a gun at Ali, forced him into their vehicle, and fled the scene, the FIR said.

A police team under the Shoranur DySP launched an investigation based on CCTV footage of the vehicles involved.

Ali was traced to an abandoned house in Kothakurussi in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Police said the businessman’s relatives had received a call demanding ransom for his release.

Ali, who owns several business ventures in Kerala and abroad, was admitted to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries during the assault by the gang.

Authorities suspect that a business rivalry may have led to the kidnapping, and Ali’s statement will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. PTI TBA SSK