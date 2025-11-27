Businessman alleges assault at the behest of BMC official over monetary dispute

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A 53-year-old businessman has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging that he was beaten up at the behest of a municipal official over a monetary dispute related to a real estate project in the city.

While the alleged incident took place on October 4 and the complaint was filed earlier this month, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered though an inquiry is being conducted, police said on Thursday.

According to Nishit Patel, the complainant, he is a London-born British national and possesses an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

He knew the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official since 2019, Patel said. The official was involved in a housing project in Bandra area and induced several IAS, IPS officials, other government officials, retired judges and even some Bollywood personalities to invest in it, promising a cheaper rate if they paid in advance and a quick doubling of the property's value, Patel claimed.

Patel used to collect cash from the buyers and hand it over to the BMC official, he said, adding that many of the investors later began to press for a refund when they lost confidence in the project.

But the BMC official tried to shift the blame to Patel, he said, adding that on October 4, the official, a woman police constable and a hotelier called him for a meeting. During the meeting, he was beaten up by two bouncers, Patel alleged.

They also demanded Rs 60 crore from him at gunpoint and threatened to beat up his family, the complaint further stated.

A video of the assault was sent to others, Patel said in the complaint.

The property cell of the police is investigating the complaint and Patel's statement has been recorded, a police official said.