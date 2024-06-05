Businessman Amit Arora moves court for interim bail in excise case

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Businessman Amit Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Wednesday urged a Delhi court for interim bail.

He prayed for two months interim bail claiming his wife has to undergo a surgical procedure and he needed to take care of her.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the accused, told special judge for ED and CBI matters Kaveri Baweja that Arora was earlier granted interim bail on similar ground and “there is no allegation that misused the relief”.

“There is no allegation that he misused the relief. He appeared before the ED whenever he was asked to,” Pahwa told the court.

He added that the accused was in custody for over 480 days.

The judge is likely to pass an order on the application on Thursday.

Arora was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 29, 2022.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.

The CBI had claimed that Arora was a close associate of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also currently in jail in the case, and they were actively involved in "managing and diverting" the illicit money collected from liquor licensees.