Businessman booked for firing in air in Beed

Beed, Nov 29 (PTI) A land developer was booked in Beed district for allegedly firing seven rounds in the air from an unlicensed weapon, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, caused panic in the area in Parli Viajnath town, he added.

"Land developer Rahul Arun Tak (45) was booked in the early hours of Saturday. He is absconding. Two empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot," the Parli City police station official said.

The area was visited by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Ambajogai Additional Superintendent of Police Chetna Tidke, among others, as part of the probe, he added. PTI COR BNM