Businessman cheated of Rs 50 lakh over cooking oil deal in Thane district

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A businessman from Maharashtra’s Thane district was duped out of Rs 50 lakh allegedly by two persons who promised to supply cooking oil of a popular brand at reduced rates, an official said on Friday.

The alleged fraud took place between August 2020 and May 2021, said the complainant, a resident of the Ambernath area. The accused persons have been identified as Pune residents Mukesh Pandey and Pallavi Raut.

As per the FIR registered on December 31, the accused approached the businessman with an offer to supply cooking oil at rates lower than the prevailing market price. “They also assured him of substantial profits from the resale of the oil,” the official said.

Believing their assurances, the complainant allegedly transferred Rs 50 lakh to the accused in several instalments. However, the promised consignment of cooking oil was never delivered, police said.

“When the businessman later followed up for the supply or sought a refund, the accused allegedly avoided him and eventually became incommunicado. He then approached the police,” the official added.

Officials did not explain why the man filed the police complaint after so many years.

Efforts are being made to trace Pandey and Raut, they said.