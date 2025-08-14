Businessman, consumer held in Hyderabad; 15 gm of cocaine seized

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old businessman allegedly involved in drug peddling and a 28-year-old consumer were arrested here, with 15 grams of cocaine seized from them, police said on Thursday.

Based on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) conducted an operation on August 10 within the limits of Langer House Police Station and apprehended the duo.

Police also seized two mobile phones, with the total value of the seizure estimated at Rs 3.95 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said.

According to police, the accused sourced cocaine from a supplier in Mumbai for Rs 10,000 per gram and sold it to customers for Rs 25,000 per gram, a statement said.

His drug habit eventually led him into peddling, police said.

Over the past five months, he allegedly sold cocaine in Hyderabad to select customers at high prices to earn easy money and maintain a lavish lifestyle, the statement added. PTI VVK SSK