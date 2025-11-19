Businessman dies after fire breaks out in office in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 75-year-old businessman was charred to death on Wednesday after a fire broke out in his office here, police said.

The incident occurred at the first-floor office of Fashion Carpet International Company in Mathurapur, where a blaze triggered by a suspected short circuit engulfed the premises, Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said.

Sahai Ram Yadav was sleeping inside the office, while his family was in the residence on the upper floor.

At around 6 am, family members noticed smoke coming out of the office and rushed downstairs, where they found Yadav severely burnt, Pandey said.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The officer said documents and other materials kept in the office were destroyed in the fire, and the room had filled with smoke because it was closed from the inside. PTI COR ABN ABN APL APL