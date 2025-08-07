Businessman donates Rs 1 crore to TTD's SV Pranadana Trust in Andhra

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 7 (PTI) A businessman on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore to TTD's SV Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases.

Chirag Purushottam handed over the donation cheque to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu, accompanied by Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad.

"Purushottam donated Rs 1 crore to SV Pranadana Trust of TTD. The donor lauded the efforts of TTD in saving the lives of scores of needy (people) by providing medical services through Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust," said a press release.

Complimenting Purushottam, the TTD chairman noted that the temple body started SV Pranadana Trust with the noble aim of providing free treatment to poor patients suffering from fatal diseases linked to heart, kidney, brain and others.

SV Pranadana Trust also encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the world's richest Hindu shrine. PTI STH KH