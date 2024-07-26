Businessman, driver stabbed to death in Bengal's Ranaghat

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A businessman and the driver of his car were allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Ranaghat town of the district, a police officer said.

The bodies of Suman Chakraborty and his driver, with multiple stab injuries, were recovered from an under-construction house in Anulia locality, he said.

The businessman's family told police that Chakraborty had gone to the Anulia area to meet someone at noon.

Later, the family members could not contact him.

They also told police that none of them were aware of any business rivalry or any extortion demand.